Murder charge in Dawson Creek shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

Investigators say northeastern B.C. shooting was not random,
The Canadian Press
The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen, in Surrey, B.C., Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in British Columbia’s northeast that left one person dead and another injured.

Mounties in Dawson Creek say a 23-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody pending a court appearance Thursday.

The shooting took place on Jan. 19 and police say the second person who was hurt remains in hospital.

Investigators say the shooting was not random, and the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Police say they are also “looking at other ongoing investigations within the Dawson Creek area,” which may lead to additional charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact police.

