Murder charge laid in downtown stabbing of Vancouver chef

Police say suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the fatal attack

Vancouver police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in the stabbing death of a Japanese restaurant chef near the city’s Chinatown last week.

Police say Timothy Isborn is in custody and faces a second-degree murder charge following their six-day investigation.

The stabbing happened in the early hours of June 5, when 32-year-old chef Wataru Kakiuchi was found injured and died before he could be taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other before the fatal attack.

VPD spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison says the arrest comes after extensive evidence collection at the crime scene and information from the public, which were “integral” to identifying the suspect.

Addison says the suspect was arrested on Monday.

He told a news conference on Wednesday that police understand the killing has led to a “significant amount of concern.”

Addison said hopefully the arrest can “restore some comfort and sense of safety in the community that was right on edge.”

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators.

