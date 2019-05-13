Central Saanich police say first degree murder charges have been filed. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)

Murder charges laid in Brentwood Bay death after ‘violent struggle’

Alan Charles Chapman charged with first degree murder

A man has been charged following a violent incident in a Central Saanich neighbourhood on Saturday that left one person dead and two others in serious condition.

Alan Charles Chapman has been charged with first degree murder and is expected in court Wednesday May 15, in Victoria.

RELATED: Investigators continue to investigate death in Central Saanich

Police were called to an address in the 7200-block of Meadowlark Lane at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning after reports of a disturbance.

Josh Haymes, a neighbour from down the street, told Black Press Media that he was pulling into his driveway when the altercation was happening.

Haymes said that as he ran toward the house while calling 911, a man ran out and jumped into a white car and “almost ran him over” as the guy drove away.

Central Saanich Police outside a home in Brentwood Bay on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)

The following morning, Central Saanich police said a “very violent struggle” had occurred in the Brentwood Bay home and one man was in police custody.

Central Saanich police chief Const. Les Sylven said the incident wasn’t random, but didn’t provide any additional details on cause of death or injuries.

Forensics and police officers – including the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit – were on scene investigating in the days following the incident.

Sylven asked members of the public with any information to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at (250) 380-6200.

Central Saanich Police outside a home in Brentwood Bay on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)


