Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

The trial for the man charged in the killing of a Burnaby teenager will skip the preliminary inquiry and head straight to trial next September.

Ibrahim Ali, born in 1990, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen, 13, in a Burnaby park in 2017. Shen’s body was found in Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Daniel McLaughlin told Black Press Media Monday that the BCPS filed a request for a direct indictment in B.C. Supreme Court on Oct. 19.

Ali’s trial is scheduled to begin at B.C. Supreme Court on Sept. 21, 2020. He will be tried by jury.

READ MORE: Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

READ MORE: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Property owners now required to pay $2,000 to city to replace removed trees
Next story
Annual truck convoy ready to light up the night in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Property owners now required to pay $2,000 to city to replace removed trees

Significant amendments were made to the City of Victoria’s tree preservation bylaw

Annual truck convoy ready to light up the night in Greater Victoria

The 21st annual Truck Light Convoy will roll through communities supporting local food banks

More than half of Saanich’s 10 worst intersections include McKenzie Avenue

ICBC data shows 200,000 crashes were reported on all of Vancouver Island between 2013 and 2017

Jazz Vespers in North Saanich resume with Ashley Wey Trio from Victoria

The trio performs Dec. 1 at St. John’s United Church

Fairfield’s Greenhouse Hygge, a place to be cozy

Author one of 561 featured in library’s collection of emerging locals

Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Coulson Aviation sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Most Read