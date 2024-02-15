Murder trial of Nanaimo woman adjourned as police interview new witness

Paris Jayanne Laroche, 28, on trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver for murder of Sidney Mantee

The trial of a Nanaimo woman charged with first-degree murder and dismemberment has concluded for the week, after prosecutors said new information has come to light.

Paris Jayanne Laroche, 28, is charged in the murder of ex-boyfriend Sidney Joseph Mantee and is on trial at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. On Wednesday, Feb. 14, Nick Barber, Crown counsel, requested an adjournment, as a new witness has come forward.

Barber told justice Robin Baird that he was contacted by Nanaimo RCMP on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and informed that police are interviewing a witness with information involving Laroche abusing an animal. Barber said the information may be relevant and seeks to call the person to the stand to rebut the defence’s case; however, he needs more information.

Sabrina Avery and Barber, co-Crown counsel, concluded their case last week. Glen Orris and Robyn Young, defence counsel, began presenting this week. Witnesses for the defence included Amy Fitzgerald, professor and undergraduate chair of the department of sociology and criminology at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at University of Windsor and Dr. Johann Brink, a forensic psychiatrist.

The trial began Jan. 22 and a date for proceedings to resume is expected to be established on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

RELATED: Abuse, strangled cat led Nanaimo woman to kill ex, says defence