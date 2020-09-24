Murray Rankin, Grace Lore new NDP candidates for Oak Bay-Gordon Head, Victoria

Murray Rankin has won the nomination for the Oak Bay Gordon Head riding in the 2021 provincial election. The former Minister of Parliament for the Victoria riding from 2012 to 2019. (MurrayRankin.com)

Murray Rankin, a long time Oak Bay resident and former MP, is the Oak Bay-Gordon Head NDP nominee for the coming provincial election.

“For too many years the Liberal government made decisions that hurt our community, like cutting crucial services. So many of our community members have told me about how John Horgan and his government has made their lives better. We can’t afford to turn back on that progress,” Rankin said in a statement.

The 70-year-old represented the Victoria riding as MP from 2012 to 2019, a seat later won by Laurel Collins. Rankin is a former practising lawyer and law instructor at the University of Victoria with an extensive background in environmental law and protection. Most recently, Rankin held the newly created position as chair of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency.

Rankin took the win over former Oak Bay councillor Michelle Kirby, who was getting her hair done when she got the news.

Kirby underlined how grateful she was to her team, family, friends and mentors who supported her throughout the race.

“I had an incredible team, that ran the best campaign we could – we rocked it but unfortunately that didn’t get us across the finish line,” she said, adding that Rankin was a great candidate and that she hopes he wins.

Kirby’s campaign looked a little different this year. Instead of wearing out a pair of shoes door knocking she took to social media, had a zoom town hall and set up a website that she would update hourly.

“I’m not devastated. I’ve been there before and I’ve lost elections before so it feels like maybe I’m adulting here,” she said.

Kirby’s next steps include “buying thank you cards in bulk,” spending time putting her garden “to bed” and having a physically distant social life.

Grace Lore took the nomination for Victoria-Beacon Hill, winning over Stephanie Papik.

Lore took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to thank Papik for putting her name forward, along with her supporters.

I am so excited and so honoured to be the @bcndp candidate in Victoria-Beacon Hill! This riding has been represented by the amazing @carolejames for 15 years and I am committed to doing the hard work, heart-forward, that this community deserves. #bcpoli #BCelxn2020 pic.twitter.com/RDYQ53DEJ0 — Grace Lore (@GraceALore) September 24, 2020

“I know we are all committed to the work ahead,” she tweeted.

Lore has worked in many community organizations in Victoria, including the Neighbourhood Planning Group, the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre and Affordable Fernwood. Most recently, she has been a lecturer at the University of Victoria, along with researching social media and harassment.

The provincial election is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, with advanced voting taking place from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21.

– With files from Travis Paterson.

