Music fundraiser for Peninsula foodbank rocks new record

Barney Bentall and Cariboo Express raise $43,500 for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

Barney Bentall with his son Dustin (background) helped raise $43,500 for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank over three shows, a figure $7,000 higher than last year and a new record (Rob Porter/Submitted)

A record-breaking fundraiser will help an area foodbank continue and improve services.

The return of Barney Bentall to Sidney with Cariboo Express raised $43,500 for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank — $7,000 more than last year’s show and a new high.

“That’s amazing,” said Beverly Elder, executive director of Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. “We are thrilled to bits.”

Bentall and Cariboo Express played the Mary Winspear for three nights.

The money will help the food bank cover the costs of initiatives, starting with the foodbank’s Christmas Hamper program, for which the organization is accepting applications until the end of Friday. Elder said she expects about 350 applications from a wide range of people. About five years ago, the organization received 400 applications.

“This will definitely help cover those costs,” she said.

The money will also help purchase supplies for a breakfast at local schools.

Elder said the foodbank expected to raise the same amount as last year, $36,500.

“We were floored by the generosity of the community,” said Tyson Elder, the foodbank’s operations manager.

Also thrilling were the shows themselves with Victoria-based Daniel Lapp starring in the role of this year’s mystery guest.

The fiddle-playing folk musician has played with a who-is-who of Canadian, American and international artists, including 54-40, Mae Moore, and Ricky Lee Jones.

