Bob de Wolff (right), here seen with artistic director Nellie Quinn, said the Folk’ N Fiddle Festival hopes to be back in June 2021 after cancelling its 2020 edition scheduled for June 5 through 7. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Folk and Fiddle Festival Society)

Musical festival hopes to re-tune in Sidney in June 2021

Folk’ N Fiddle Festival has cancelled its 2020 edition scheduled for June 5 to 7.

A music festival hopes to back in the summer of 2021 after cancelling its 2020 edition because of COVID-19.

Bob de Wolff, president of the Saanich Peninsula Folk and Fiddle Festival Society, said the group has started planning for the 2021 edition of the Folk’ N Fiddle Festival after announcing it has cancelled the 2020 edition initially scheduled for June 5 through 7.

“The [board] felt that there was no realistic chance of having the kind of festival we enjoyed last year,” he said in a note dated April 2 to Sidney council. “So, we are starting to plan for the 2021 [festival] which is slated to take place June 11 to 13, 2021.”

De Wolff had said in an earlier letter first announcing the cancellation that that the society’s board believes it would be irresponsible to have a large gathering in the next few months, wanting to give as much notice as possible.

De Wolff said in the note to council that the pandemic has put “tremendous strains” on volunteers and members, local businesses, their staff, performers and the general public.

“As such, we are not actively soliciting donations at this time. We feel that any funds we would solicit might be better allocated to those in need (in the short term),” he said.

De Wolff promised that the board would update the municipality “once the situation surrounding the pandemic has been clarified and hopefully resolved.”

The event held its inaugural edition last year with a range of concerts, musical workshops, dancing and food venues.

Coronavirus

