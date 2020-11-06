BC Transit’s double-decker buses in Victoria don their fabulous Mo’staches in support of Movember. (BC Transit/Twitter)

BC Transit’s double-decker buses in Victoria don their fabulous Mo’staches in support of Movember. (BC Transit/Twitter)

Mustachioed double-decker buses hit Victoria streets to support Movember

Campaign raises funds and awareness about mental health, suicide prevention and cancers

Double-decker buses across Greater Victoria are again adorned in ‘staches in support of Movember.

BC Transit shows its support for the Movember campaign by helping raise awareness via the moustache decals on the buses, and Victoria staff participating in fundraising initiatives.

Movember is an annual campaign that raises funds and awareness about men’s health concerns including mental health and suicide prevention, and research and awareness surrounding prostate and testicular cancer.

READ ALSO: North Saanich Fire Department wins national Movember challenge

Many groups across Greater Victoria get in on the act, growing facial hair or organizing events all in the name of fundraising. Last year, the North Saanich Volunteer Fire Department raised $38,130 through the Great Canadian Fire Challenge. They’re on task again, hoping to beat that number.

Join a team or learn more about the initiative at movember.com.

Do you have a fun Movember event, idea or fundraiser to share? Email editor@vicnews.com.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Two in custody after barricading inside Burnside Gorge hotel
Next story
Sooke School District consideres bus fees for students

Just Posted

BC Transit’s double-decker buses in Victoria don their fabulous Mo’staches in support of Movember. (BC Transit/Twitter)
Mustachioed double-decker buses hit Victoria streets to support Movember

Campaign raises funds and awareness about mental health, suicide prevention and cancers

NEW CUTLINE SD 62 is considering assessing fees for school bus services. Students unload the bus heading toward the high school, Jr. high, and intermediate school, classes.
Sooke School District consideres bus fees for students

Public feedback taken now, for consideration in January

Saanich police executed a search warrant on a home in the 3400-block of Whittier Avenue on Thursday night (Nov. 5), coming away with drugs, weapons and arresting six people. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drug and weapons seized from Saanich home, six people arrested and released

Saanich police had been keeping an eye on Whittier Avenue home for weeks

Police photograph a damaged truck outside the Howard Johnson Hotel in the Burnside Gorge Area Friday morning. Police said the incident was still unfolding as of 8 a.m. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
UPDATED: Two in custody after barricading inside Burnside Gorge hotel

Vehicle stolen and crashed into hydro pole outside Howard Johnson hotel

The remains of the Capital CityCentre Hotel after a late-night fire tore through the building Thursday, Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
UPDATED: Late-night Victoria hotel fire started with mental health call, arson suspected

Six people injured

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. OK, no it’s not,… Continue reading

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Dead bodies probe: Did you pick up any hitchhikers near Whiskey Creek recently?

Police say two individuals leaving grisly scene may have flagged down passing motorist for a ride

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

(Black Press file photo)
Hospitalization of hereditary chief puts Gold River protest against logging company on hold

Mowachaht/Muchalaht say road use dispute with Western Forest Products not a priority until recovery

North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney received unanimous support for a motion condemning Whole Foods and its owner Jeff Bezos for banning poppies from staff uniforms. Photo contributed
North Island MP gets unanimous support for condemning Whole Foods’ poppy ban

North Island MP and NDP Critic for Veterans Affair Rachel Blaney received… Continue reading

A WestJet flight on the runway leaving Comox. On Oct. 26, the BCCDC identified with a WestJet flight leaving the airport with a case of COVID-19 on board. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Third COVID-19 exposure on flight at Comox airport

WestJet flight 3172 leaving Comox to Calgary has been identified with a case

Most Read