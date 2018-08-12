MVI shuts down portion of Sooke Road Sunday afternoon

Metchosin fire chief hopes to have road open in roughly 30 to 40 minutes

A portion of Sooke Road as been closed due to a motor vehicle incident Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said the 4000-block of Sooke Road, east of Kangaroo Road has been closed in both directions after a car hit a power pole.

Emergency crews are currently on scene, including Metchosin Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP, as well as B.C. Hydro.

“All the players are on scene now, so I’m hoping in 30 to 40 minutes [the road will be re-opened],” Dunlop said.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

