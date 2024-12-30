Mysterious flash across southern B.C. identified as bolide meteor

Astronomer David Balam sheds light on the phenomenon which outshone the moon

A bright flash streaked across the sky over southern Vancouver Island on the evening of Dec. 29.

Leaving many perplexed, several residents of Greater Victoria and beyond shared their sightings online shortly after 6:20 p.m.

Hypotheses varied widely, with some suggesting explosions or a damaged transformer. Others speculated it could be a SpaceX shuttle launched earlier that day or Starlink satellites re-entering Earth's atmosphere. Another theory proposed that a bus-sized asteroid briefly entered the planet's orbit.

David Balam, a Canadian astronomer and former University of Victoria researcher, confirmed that anyone who suspected it was a meteor had made the correct assumption.

The sighting, visible from the Yakima Indian Reservation in Washington state to Nanaimo Airport, was identified as a bolide.

“What came in [two nights ago] had to be a fairly good chunk. We're talking probably less than one metre in diameter which is enough to light up the sky.”

Derived from the ancient Greek word bolus, meaning missile, arrow, or javelin, bolides are exceptionally bright fireballs, distinguishing them from typical meteors observed during seasonal showers.

According to reports from the American Media Society, the bolide which flew over the South Island was brighter than the full moon for more than three seconds.

In addition to the radiant light they emit, Balam noted that a key indicator distinguishing a bolide from a man-made object entering Earth's atmosphere is their speed.

“I've seen a couple of satellite burnouts; they usually take about 60 seconds to go from horizon to horizon,” he said. “You've got enough time to get out there and see it because the thing is breaking up.”

Bolides, however, disintegrate within seconds due to their break-neck speed, which can range from 10 to 115 kilometres per second, explained Balam.

“The longest bolide I've ever seen was about 10 seconds.”

Contrary to reports from some internet users, the astronomer mentioned that the likelihood of the meteor reaching the ground is quasi-nil.

“I would guess it probably burned up no closer than 60 kilometres from the surface,” he said. “If something that size, made it to the ground, believe me, it would be really spectacular.”

Although phenomena of this sort are not rare, Balam encourages all B.C. residents to report meteor sightings.

“We want to know what it is that is intersecting with the biosphere at all times,” he said. “We really want to know, from dust grains to planetesimals with diameters of up to 1,000 kilometres, what the heck is coming through (our) system.”

To do so, observers can visit the American Meteor Society's website at amsmeteors.org and file a report by clicking the 'Report a Fireball' tab. In doing so, they may also find an answer to their query.

“When something happens and you get lights in the sky… you should immediately go to the AMS because they've generally got it on the site before you even get your report.”