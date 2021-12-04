The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy is set to perform this holiday season in support of the Salvation Army Toy Drive. (Photo courtesy of Patricia Mamic)

Naden Band annual holiday performances supports Greater Victoria Salvation Army toy drive

Concerts are set to take place at the Royal Theatre Dec. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy is set to perform for their annual holiday concerts in support of the Salvation Army Toy Drive this coming week.

The concert will take place at Royal Theatre on Dec. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., and the band will be joined by guest artist Twin Kennedy in a program called Home For the Holidays.

“There is a minimal charge to go to the concert and everyone is to bring an unwrapped toy, and then we’ll build a toy mountain in the lobby of the theatre,” said Patricia Mamic, public and government affairs director for the Salvation Army.

Performances will feature the Concert Band, the Pacific Blue Big Band, and Naden Band soloists as well as collaborations with special guests.

“This is a wonderful time for the community to come and support families in need,” said Mamic.

Admission is $12 with an unwrapped toy and tickets are available at the McPherson Box Office.

Tickets can be also be charged by phone at 250-386-6121, toll-free at 1-888-717-9121, or online at www.rmts.bc.ca.

