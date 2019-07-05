Police responded to two calls regarding RV break-ins on July 3. (Black Press Media file photo)

Naked man arrested for breaking into Saanich RV

Two separate but similar incidents took place late Wednesday night

The Saanich Police Department responded to two very similar calls Wednesday night.

At 10 p.m. on July 3, a homeowner called from the 3800-block of Douglas Street to report a naked man near their recreational vehicle (RV), said Sgt. Julie Fast, Saanich Police public information officer, in a statement. The caller noted it looked like the man was using their garden hose. He then entered the RV and shut the door.

READ ALSO: This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

When police arrived they encountered a 21-year-old man from Greater Victoria, still naked, inside the RV. Police think the man had been living in the RV for some time based on the conditions inside. The man was arrested and faces break and enter charges.

The next call regarding an RV break-in came just 30 minutes later. A homeowner in the 4400-block of Wilkinson Road reported he’d just returned home from vacation and that the door to his camper was open when he arrived. Inside, he found clothing and other evidence that someone had made themselves at home.

The owner decided to set up an alarm inside the RV. It was set off by movement later in the day.

READ ALSO: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

When the police arrived on scene, they were unable to open the door of the camper as the 20-year-old man inside was holding it closed. Eventually, he was persuaded to open the door. The Victoria man had six outstanding warrants. He was arrested and, like the man from the first call, charged with Break and Enter.

“These are unusual calls that have reminded us that for those seeking shelter, an RV parked idle on a property, can be appealing as a temporary home,” Fast explained. “If you are an RV owner, take the time to frequently check your RV and ensure it is secure.”

