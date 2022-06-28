Name for new Sooke park takes flight

If you look to the skies above, you’ll find the inspiration for the name of a new park in Sooke.

The District of Sooke has decided on Ravens Ridge for the approximately four-hectare parcel of land between Sooke River and Little River (de Mamiel Creek) where eagles and ravens are frequently seen flying over the site.

According to a district staff report, the land on a bench about 70 metres above the Sooke River was dedicated to the district as part of a subdivision approval. The land is largely an undisturbed site covered in Scotch broom, blackberry, alder, willow and young fir and spruce trees that features a commanding view of the Olympic Mountains, the Sooke Basin, and East Sooke.

The property is currently being developed for the community’s multi-use sport-box, so it is important to create gateway signage that identifies the park and the sports facility as well, the report notes.

The park is considered a community asset and, taking into account its size and future use as a sports box, the report underlined the importance of naming the park as a community asset rather than a neighbourhood asset, despite its location in the Sunriver neighbourhood.

The district’s naming policy for parks recommends that potential choices include Indigenous places or names, natural or cultural history, physical features, a neighbourhood, a street, or a characteristic of the park, such as a type of tree or land formation.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

parksSookeSooke councilWest Shore