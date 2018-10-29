Chrissy Brett paints a protest sign where the Namegans Nation group of homeless activists are tenting at Cedar Hill Park off Cedar Hill X Road and Finlayson Street. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Namegans housing protest pops-up at Cedar Hill Park

Group braving fall weather in ongoing protest

The Namegans housing protest vigil is up at Cedar Hill Park but the group’s tents are down.

Chrissy Brett and a group of remaining housing protesters who occupied Regina Park this summer continue to tent outdoors. Brett said they are abiding by Saanich’s new 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. sheltering bylaw – collapsing the tent pegs during the day. They arrived on Saturday but slept overnight in the motorhome, waiting out the torrential downpour Saturday offered.

Read More: A year in tent city, a timeline of Camp Namegans

The group has shrunk a little since it was about 25 people living at Sam Seera’s property at 5090 West Saanich Rd. for about two weeks in late September and early October.

“Some are bunking with family members, or found a place,” Brett said. “We want housing, we want Saanich to bring the people to the table that can get us housing.”

Read More: Saanich couple find place to call home at tent city

Couple Blair Este and Lynne Hibak have moved into a motel on B.C. Housing’s bill as they await a placement with Pacifica Housing.

Insp. Trent Edwards of Saanich Police’s community engagement division visited Brett on Monday afternoon. He said nothing has changed in how Saanich Police are approaching the group.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down
Next story
Eaton Centre shooter sought ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Just Posted

Victoria woman competes on Canada’s Worst Driver

Brittany Dube a will appear on 14th season kicking off Monday night

Goldstream Park sees more activity at annual salmon run

The salmon are returning home after three to five years in the ocean

West Shore RCMP arrest, charge man with arson for Songhees trailer fire

Gary Lee Nelms was charged for arson in relation to last week’s fire

Namegans housing protest pops-up at Cedar Hill Park

Group braving fall weather in ongoing protest

Possible child abduction attempt an isolated incident, says West Shore RCMP

Tips coming in after young girl allegedly approached in Langford last Thursday

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Eaton Centre shooter sought ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Incumbent’s name drawn to to settle who will be Peachland’s next mayor

B.C. judge draws incumbent Cindy Fortin’s name to settle tied mayoral vote

UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

VIDEO: B.C. students’ take on rock songs gets a re-release

Langley Schools Music Project ‘Innocence and Despair’ album inspired ‘School of Rock’ movie

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

Campbell River area wants Island united against commercial water extraction

Strathcona Regional District pushing to block for-profit water extraction and bottling

Most Read