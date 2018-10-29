Namegans housing protest pops-up at Cedar Hill Park

The Namegans housing protest vigil is up at Cedar Hill Park but the group’s tents are down.

Chrissy Brett and a group of remaining housing protesters who occupied Regina Park this summer continue to tent outdoors. Brett said they are abiding by Saanich’s new 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. sheltering bylaw – collapsing the tent pegs during the day. They arrived on Saturday but slept overnight in the motorhome, waiting out the torrential downpour Saturday offered.

Namegans homeless and housing protest is at Cedar Hill Park in Saanich where they collapsed their tents at 9 a.m. and will erect them again at 7 p.m., as per the Saanich bylaw. pic.twitter.com/WNvWwnoiR4 — Saanich News (@saanichnews) October 29, 2018

The group has shrunk a little since it was about 25 people living at Sam Seera’s property at 5090 West Saanich Rd. for about two weeks in late September and early October.

“Some are bunking with family members, or found a place,” Brett said. “We want housing, we want Saanich to bring the people to the table that can get us housing.”

Couple Blair Este and Lynne Hibak have moved into a motel on B.C. Housing’s bill as they await a placement with Pacifica Housing.

Insp. Trent Edwards of Saanich Police’s community engagement division visited Brett on Monday afternoon. He said nothing has changed in how Saanich Police are approaching the group.

