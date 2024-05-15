‘Namgis First Nation resumes lawsuit after disease concerns in B.C. wild salmon

‘Namgis First Nation is reopening litigation against DFO due to PRV coming from farmed salmon

‘Namgis First Nation notified the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) that they are re-activating its judicial review of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s policy to not test for PRV before stocking open net-pen feedlots in B.C.

On Wednesday, May 15, the First Nation announced the resumption of the litigation after suspending it in 2021 while DFO implemented a federal mandate to remove open net-pen feedlots from B.C., which has yet to happen.

“Going to court is always a last resort,” said Chief Victor Isaac in a news release. “Unfortunately, we have to. DFO won’t protect wild fish. DFO won’t protect our rights. We can’t let DFO drive wild Pacific salmon to extinction. We won’t let the minister ignore and trample on our rights.”

PRV, or piscine orthoreovirus, causes heart and skeletal miscle inflammation in farmed Atlantic salmon, and it causes a disease that results in the blood cells of infected wild Chinook salmon to rupture, which can eventually kill the fish.

According to the release, the PRV policy is one of the risk assessments that DFO relies on to deny that open net-pen feedlots stocked with Atlantic salmon do not harm wild Pacific salmon.

If ‘Namgis is successful and the PRV policy is again found unlawful, the lawfulness of any decisions relying on it will be called into question, including DFO’s impending Transition Plan, the renewal of aquaculture licences, and the licences the companies need to stock fish farms.

In 2023, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans asked for an investigation of the value and accuracy of DFO’s risk assessments, including the PRV assessment, noting the suppression of scientific evidence noted the release.

The Public Sector Integrity Commissioner is currently investigating DFO officials for preventing scientists communicating their research to the public, the media, and Parliament.

“Our research has found that PRV-1 originates from the Atlantic Ocean and has been spread to B.C. through salmon aquaculture,” said research associate with UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Gideon Mordecai in the release. “In B.C., the virus is continually transmitted between open-net salmon farms and wild Pacific salmon. PRV-1 causes heart disease in Atlantic salmon and has been closely associated with a different disease in Chinook salmon in which blood cells rupture, leading to kidney and liver damage.”

