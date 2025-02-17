 Skip to content
Nanaimo driver charged in fatal hit-and-run of 90-year-old last year

Justin Nicholls charged with failing to stop after an accident causing death
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
Black Press Media file photo

A Nanaimo motorist has been charged with failing to stop after an accident causing death a year ago in Cedar.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Monday, Feb. 17, advising that Justin Nicholls, 26, has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of Bertha Abma, who was 90 years old. The incident happened Feb. 24, 2024, just before 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cedar Road.

"Motorists reported that a woman was lying on Cedar Road near the Bennie Road intersection," the release noted. "There were no witnesses to what had happened, and despite the valiant life-saving efforts of bystanders and first responders, the woman died at the scene."

Nanaimo RCMP pointed to assistance from the victim's community in identifying a suspect vehicle and driver.

