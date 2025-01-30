Nanaimo driver flees after ramming police vehicles in grocery store parking lot

RCMP vehicle left inoperable after officers try to check driver's well-being

Police in Nanaimo are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who rammed several RCMP vehicles and fled when officers tried to check on his well-being.

The incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 28, shortly before 7 p.m. in the South Parkway Plaza, 1275 Island Hwy, in Chase River.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers first saw a white Ford pickup truck idling in the parking lot with its driver appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel.

Before officers could determine if the driver might be impaired or in medical distress, the truck started to move, pushing one police vehicle out of its path and striking a second police vehicle, causing significant damage to both.

The suspect vehicle then exited the parking lot quickly, knocking down several display racks of potted pots when it drove onto the pedestrian walkway in front of the Country Grocer grocery store.

Because of speed and erratic driving, the officers did not pursue the vehicle, which was last seen fleeing southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.

No one in the parking lot was reported injured, but one of the police vehicles was left inoperable and had to be towed from the scene.

The suspect driver is described as a bald Caucasian man who was wearing a blue jacket. A check of the license plate number obtained from the vehicle indicated the plate was reported lost or stolen, according to RCMP.

Investigators are asking any motorists with a dashcam who were in the parking lot or nearby between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, to review their video.

Anyone with footage of the incident or who has information about the truck and its driver is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2025-2769.