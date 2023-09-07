Nanaimo fast ferry plans first special-event sailing for Beyoncé concert

Hullo schedules 11:30 p.m. sailing Sept. 11 from Vancouver

Hullo thinks you’re ready for this ferry.

The Vancouver-Nanaimo fast foot ferry service will offer a late-night sailing for Vancouver Island Bey Hivers buzzing home from next week’s Beyoncé concert.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour hits B.C. Place stadium on Monday, Sept. 11, and according to a social media post from the ferry company, a Hullo ferry will depart Vancouver at 11:30 p.m. to shuttle concert-goers back to Nanaimo after the show.

It is the first time a special sailing will be offered to accommodate a night-time event in Vancouver.

“As Hullo had promised, they want to be a service for key events such as hockey and concerts, so Beyoncé is their first pilot of this program,” said Xander France, Hullo marketing director, in an e-mail. “It launched [yesterday] and already had 20 tickets sold with a lot more interest building.”

In an e-mail, Alastair Caddick, Hullo CEO, said the company is thrilled to provide additional service on event nights and is heeding feedback from customers.

“Stay tuned because we have even more exciting concerts lined up for October, November, and December,” he said.

The vessel has 354 seats with comfort seating at $40, premium seating at $50 and business at $60.

The sailing is “fully reservable,” Hullo said, and people can book a seat by going to www.hullo.com.

RELATED: Hullo ferry makes long-awaited first sailing



karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com

Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.