Nanaimo grandfather wins $214K in B.C. Lottery Corporation jackpot

Gregory Seward wins Jack Up the Jackpot contest
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
jackpot-1a
Nanaimo's Gregory Seward celebrates winning more than $200,000 in the B.C. Lottery Corporation's Jack Up the Jackpot contest this month. (Photo submitted)

A Nanaimo man won the $214,000 grand prize jackpot in a B.C. Lottery Corporation contest he entered at Casino Nanaimo.

Gregory Seward won the prize April 3 in the the BCLC's Jack Up the Jackpot contest, and was notified over the phone about his win.

“I couldn’t believe it, I just couldn’t. I was so shocked,” he said, adding that his daughter, who was with him at the time, was also in disbelief. “She was floored and said that she needed to pinch herself."

Seward, a member of the Snuneymuxw First Nation, said his community was excited for him as well.

He plans to buy a new sport-utility vehicle and take his grandchildren on a road trip to Disneyland.

“I’m still in awe. I’m someone who really enjoys life and this win just made everything even better," Seward said.

During February and March, BCLC Encore Rewards members had a chance to participate in prize draws at B.C. casinos, culminating with the final grand prize jackpot.

