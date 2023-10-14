Nanaimo Hells Angels member sentenced for drug trafficking

Port Alberni man handed three-year sentence in Vancouver provincial court Oct. 12

The former vice-president of the Nanaimo Hells Angels chapter has been sentenced to three years’ jail on drug trafficking charges.

Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall, 44 at the time of his arrest, was handed the sentence and a 10-year firearms prohibition in Vancouver provincial court on Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to a press release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., the sentencing followed a joint submission from Kendall’s legal council and the prosecution.

“The sentencing comes as a result of charges against Mr. Kendall and other co-accused in a Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia-led drug trafficking investigation conducted in partnership with the RCMP’s federal serious organized crime unit, the release noted.

Kendall, who is from Port Alberni, turned himself in to authorities last December after charges were approved and arrest warrants issued for he and three others.

