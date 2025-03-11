Nanaimo hospital expansion not in budget, but still a priority, says B.C.

'Wrath of God will descend on Victoria if there is any suggestion we're not getting a new patient tower': mayor

No mention of a Nanaimo hospital patient tower in B.C.'s budget has some health-care advocates disappointed, but the province says that the work is still taking place.

"We know this is a priority for the community…" said Preet Grewal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Infrastructure, adding that minister Bowinn Ma met with the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District board president last week. "We look forward to working with the NRHD and Island Health on this important project over the course of this four-year mandate."

The ministry stated that the project will not be added to a budget document until the business case is approved. Before funding will be allocated for a build, the plan will need to be submitted, which determines the funding that the project requires. The plan itself falls under the $50-million threshold that results in being added to the provincial budget document.

In October, Premier David Eby said the business case was ongoing, and will involve consultation with health-care workers.

"When the business case for a new tower at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is approved, details of project cost and schedule will be included in the table at that time," the spokesperson said.

Still, Donna Hais, chairperson of the Fair Care Alliance, which has been advocating for a full-service patient tower and cardiac cath lab, said the group was disappointed to see no mention of either project in the budget.

"We did feel some reassurances, that the government was reiterating their commitment to cancer and long-term care facilities, so we did feel hopeful to see that," Hais said. "Health care is a complicated conversation and we'd hope to see some mention or some reference, even though we know a tower would be longer-term than a cath lab and we're disappointed we didn't see that."

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog remains optimistic that the premier's election promise for the patient tower will be kept.

"The wrath of God will descend on Victoria if there is any suggestion we're not getting a new patient tower," Krog said, following the release of the budget.

"[Look at] the Fair Care Alliance, look at the number of people that came out to that gathering at [Beban Park Social Centre for a health care rally], and the cross-section of Nanaimo, left to right politically, young to old, you name it – the recognition of the need is universal and is powerful. The voters will not be forgiving if it doesn't happen."

Aside from the patient tower, health care was a major aspect of the budget document, with an overall investment of $15.5 billion across the province over the next three years to continue to help build and upgrade hospitals, long-term care facilities and cancer centres.

Local health-care advocates were pleased to see funds allocated for the $289-million Nanaimo Regional General Hospital cancer centre, which is slated to open in 2028, as well as funding to the build of a $286-million three-storey long-term care home in Lantzville, which is slated to open in 2027. The $60-million ICU/HAU hospital redevelopment project is also listed, with its completion this year.

Overall, Hais said she's encouraged by the province's investment in the field.

"I'd like the community to know Fair Care is still fighting for fair and equitable health care for our area, and there is going to be half a billion spent on health care by our government here, and that's a very encouraging sign," she said, "but the conversation on the tower and the cath lab isn't done and we still intend to hold our government's feet to the fire on that infrastructure spend."

One aspect Krog said he was pleased by is the $90 million in funding across the province for the homeless encampment action response team and the homeless encampment action response temporary housing programs, which provide a range of support services, as well as shelter and other housing options to help people move inside and out of encampments.

In Nanaimo, the programs have resulted in temporary housing projects planned at 250 Terminal Avenue, 1300 Island Highway South, 1030 Old Victoria Road and 1298 Nelson Street.

"Overall, this is a government that is facing challenging times," Krog said. "The expanding of funding for the HEART and HEARTH programs I think is a very, very important step, but again, the need and demand there is enormous."