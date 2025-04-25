Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidates debate effectiveness of election signs

Campaign signs come up as topic of discussion at all-candidates' meeting

Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidates know there's more to winning an election than putting up the most signs.

Campaign signs were a topic of debate at an all-candidates' meeting Wednesday, April 23, at the Coast Bastion Hotel, hosted by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Vancouver Island, the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce and the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates were asked if they agreed that the signs were a blight, and whether they supported the idea of fewer campaign signs.

Tamara Kronis of the Conservative Party of Canada took the opportunity to thank her sign team volunteers, who she said are putting her signs back up as fast as they're being knocked down.

She noted that municipal bylaws regarding election signs are not within the purview of the federal government, and said she expected that if city council were to re-assess its signs bylaw, it would consider freedom of expression, environmental impacts, and the ability for candidates to get their names out.

"Whatever the rules are that the various entities that govern signs in this riding make, we will always try to do our best to abide by them," she said.

Paul Manly, running for the Green Party of Canada, said his party is in the minority as far as adhering to the city's sign bylaw. The City of Nanaimo's bylaw limits political sign dimensions to 0.6 square metres, and prohibits placement on highway meridians, traffic circles, and in parks, for example. City bylaws, however, do not apply to provincial right-of-ways such as the old Island Highway, Stewart Avenue, Nicol Street and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Lisa Marie Barron, New Democratic Party candidate, said signs don't mean much in the grand scheme of a federal election.

"They are a tool for engagement … but I'd rather focus my time on the many other tools of engagement during elections: being out and talking to people in the community, having debates like this one today, having all candidates here for all of the debates … to make sure that you can make the best decision for you on where your vote should lie."

Michelle Corfield of the Liberals said signs have been a "nightmare" for her campaign, and said her signs have even been taken to use as "affordable shelters."

"Seeing as how I was the last one to put up my signs and my signs have been disappearing like crazy, I think I'd agree to the elimination or mitigation of a few signs," she said.

Stephen Welton of the People's Party of Canada said candidates need a certain amount of name recognition, though he feels that could be achieved with far fewer signs. He said when it comes to election signs, it's actually the small lawn signs that have given him pause.

"It has to do with the division we're seeing too much of in our society," he said. "I feel that neighbours are looking at other neighbours and questioning their politics. They're finding a reason to dislike their neighbours because of a political statement and that's unfortunate."

Manly agreed, saying more of his supporters seem to be declining lawn signs because of the "vitriol and division" in the community.

"We need to work on coming together and being a little more respectful to each other during elections," he said.

The Green Party candidate said signs might be a "necessary blight" during elections and although the signs may not be recyclable, at least they're reusable.

