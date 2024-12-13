 Skip to content
Nanaimo liquor store robbed at knife point

Suspect jumped over checkout counter to commit crime Dec. 12
Chris Bush
Chris Bush
241213-nbu-robbery-suspect
RCMP are looking for a suspect who robbed a liquor store at knife point in Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife to rob a liquor store. 

The robbery was carried out at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the University Village Liquor Store on Fifth Street, where a man with his face partially concealed and a knife in his hand jumped over the sales counter and demanded money from the till. 

He received an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police, and fled in an unknown direction. 

RCMP responded with a police dog, but were unable to establish a track.

Based on footage from the store's CCTV cameras, the suspect is described as 5-foot-10 with a medium build who was wearing a black hoodie, a dark-coloured tuque and khaki pants and had grey socks covering his hands.

“We need help on this one and once again we are turning to the citizens of Nanaimo to help us find this person and hold him accountable for his actions,” said reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference No. 2024-40415.

Chris Bush

About the Author: Chris Bush

As a photographer/reporter with the Nanaimo News Bulletin since 1998.
Read more

