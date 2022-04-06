Barbara Randall of Nanaimo resident won $500,000 playing the Extra during the March 16 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo lotto player planning a big surprise after winning $500,000

Barbara Randall plans to buy her sister a new car, do home renovations and take a trip

A Nanaimo woman, after winning half a million playing the lottery, has a big surprise in store.

B.C. Lottery Corporation announced Wednesday, April 6, that Barbara Randall was the lotto player who won $500,000 playing the Extra during the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 16.

Randall said in a BCLC press release that she hasn’t told many people about her win as she wants to surprise her sister by showing up at her door with a new set of car keys.

Randall bought her winning ticket at the lottery kiosk at the Nanaimo North Town Centre and checked it at home using the BCLC Lotto app. She said she’s feeling “overwhelmed” and “very happy” about her unexpected win.

“It’s hard to believe,” she said.

As well as the gift for her sister, Randall plans to spend some of her winnings on home renovations and a trip to the Maritimes to visit family.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

