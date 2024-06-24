Nanaimo man arrested for child luring and sex assault in Alberta

29-year-old has court appearance in Calgary on June 24

A Nanaimo man faces charges of child luring and sexual assault after a recent arrest in Alberta.

Airdrie RCMP, in a press release last week, advised that multiple charges have been laid in relation to an investigation that started earlier this month after allegations that a youth was sexually assaulted.

"The investigation determined the youth had been lured on social media prior to the assault," alleged RCMP.

Callum Tanner Stewart, 29, of Nanaimo, has been charged with child luring and sex assault and remained in custody leading up to a scheduled appearance in provincial court in Calgary on Monday, June 24.