Nanaimo man fights off attacker who had knives in his hands, bra on his head

Martial arts, faithful pet come in handy as police search for suspect who fled with a red suitcase and mobility walker

The Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to stab a dog walker near the former Northfield Road visitor infocentre.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened Thursday, July 11, at about 9:30 a.m., when a 44-year-old man from Nanaimo was walking his dog in the wooded area behind the Northfield Rotary Lookout Park near the Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Road intersection, and was confronted by another man wielding two knives.

The assailant allegedly swung the knives at the dog walker, trying to stab him, but the dog lunged at the assailant and bit him on the right leg. The dog's owner, who is trained in martial arts, was able to incapacitate the assailant and take possession of the knives, the release noted.

The attacker left the area with a red suitcase and a red mobility walker, but despite extensive foot patrols in the area by Police Dog Services and officers, they did not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old with shoulder-length brown hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothes and a bra on his head.

The investigation is continuing, and police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2024-21944.