Nanaimo man guilty of child-luring sentenced to jail time

41-year-old given six-month sentence for crime more than 15 years ago

A Nanaimo man guilty of child-luring, but acquitted of sexual interference and assault charges, will spend six months in prison.

Craig Allen Sims, 41 when found guilty last month, was in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Friday, July 26, for sentencing. While the victim is now an adult, the incidents occurred between 2007 and 2009 while she was a minor and her identity is protected by a publication ban.

Justice Catherine Wedge previously ruled that Sims had been trying to pursue a relationship with the victim via text messages. In one incident, after Sims had walked into a room where the victim was changing, he messaged her asking why she had kicked him out. In other messages, Sims stated his desire to cuddle with her.

When questioned by police, Sims denied consciously trying to pursue a sexual relationship with the victim, but also acknowledged he was likely attracted and interested in pursuing a relationship that would not take place till she was older.

The victim was between 12 and 13 years old at the time of the offences, and the sexualized nature of communications and Sims's position of trust were other aggravating factors noted by the judge.

A psychological assessment listed Sims as a low risk to re-offend. He lost a unionized job as a result of the charges and now works a minimum-wage job.

The judge previously acquitted Sims of single counts of sexual interference of a person under 14, sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault. The judge didn't question the victim's credibility, but did question the reliability of the evidence as the incidents happened many years ago.

Suzanne Cassell, Crown counsel, had sought a year incarceration, while Cheyne Hodson, defence counsel, sought a conditional sentence order to be served in the community with conditions.