Nanaimo man pleads guilty to 2019 Brentwood Bay murder

A Nanaimo man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder stemming from a violent struggle at a Brentwood Bay home three years ago.

Alan Charles Chapman entered the plea in a Victoria courtroom on Tuesday (Aug. 9). He was charged with the murder of Emily Caruana as well as aggravated assault of Justin Booth and John Caruana. The two latter victims were left in serious condition by the incident.

Chapman’s next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24 to set up court dates for his sentencing.

On May 11, 2019, police were called to an address in the 7200-block of Meadow Lark Lane in Central Saanich at about 12:30 a.m. following reports of a disturbance. Police at the time described the incident as a “very violent struggle” but didn’t provide additional details.

