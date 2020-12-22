Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted a woman over the course of hours.

RCMP issued a press release today, Dec. 22, in relation to an alleged assault from last spring. Heath Handy, 49, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter, assault and obstruction of justice.

According to the release, just after 7 a.m. on June 4, police responded to the victim’s home, where she alleged that Handy, whom she had dated, had broken into her residence and, over a period of 14 hours, repeatedly physically assaulted and threatened her.

She said Handy fled just prior to the arrival of the police. The victim was shaken and had sustained some injuries, but not severe enough to require hospitalization.

Investigators have made numerous attempts to locate Handy but have been unsuccessful, say police.

He is indigenous, six feet tall, 210 pounds. He has family and friends throughout central Vancouver Island and is known to take harbour occasionally on his boat the Flying Vessel. Police say Handy should be considered violent.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-20190.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP turn to public to identify suspect in assault at Cedar skatepark


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultcrimeRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fourth death confirmed in Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak
Next story
Victoria non-profits administer outreach, community tent for homeless

Just Posted

Police warned of winter driving conditions and fallen trees north of Royal Oak on Dec. 21. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
BC Hydro crews still working to restore power to nearly 1,600 south Island, Gulf Islands customers

Service expected to resume for all by end of Dec. 23, power company says

A rendering shows what the Doral Forest Park development would look like from the southwest. (Rendering via D’AMBROSIO Architecture & Urbanism)
Saanich sends 11-storey proposal to public hearing despite criticism from residents

Concerns raised about housing development abutting Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park

The Central Saanich Police Service is reminding drivers to completely clear snow from their vehicles before driving after this motorist was issued a $173 fine. (Central Saanich Police Service/Twitter)
Central Saanich police ticket driver for failing to clear snow from vehicle

$173 fine handed out for more than a foot of snow on vehicle’s roof

Neil Salmond and his wife Michelle decided to bring back their infamous Tuxedo Drive Christmas display for one more year to bring joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Famous Saanich ‘Christmas House’ returns with encore display amid pandemic

Tuxedo Drive Christmas display lit up nightly from 5-11 p.m. until Jan. 1

Since the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak was declared Dec.1, 22 people have tested positive, four of which have died. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Fourth death confirmed in Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

Total of 11 patients and 11 staff members have tested positive

Santa flying with BC EHS to visit hospitals around B.C. on Dec. 22, 2020. (BC EHS/Twitter)
Nothing stops Santa from bringing joy to sick children – even with pandemic protocols

Santa sent gifts to Victoria General, Surrey Memorial, Royal Columbian and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

The slide swamped the Southgate River, around 13 km downhill from the initial incident. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute.
VIDEO: Investigators probe Bute Inlet landslide in bid to understand glacial retreat

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Two of the three domes available for an outdoor dining experience during winter months at the Beach Club Resort. Each dome can seat a maximum of six patrons from the same “social bubble” and includes the use of a heater and dehumidifier. (submitted photo)
There’s no place like dome: Parksville restaurant offers unique dining experience

COVID-19 restrictions see Beach Club Resort get creative

Pictured is the remnants of a parachute from a marine distress flare that exploded close to the ground on the evening of Dec. 12 and was found in a lower branch of a garry oak tree next to a home in Maple Bay. (Submitted photo)
Neighbours horrified as dangerous marine flares shot off near homes in Maple Bay

Illegal to use distress flares except in emergencies

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms has created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Most Read