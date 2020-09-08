Nanaimo’s Matt Deri won $675,000 on a Set for Life scratch ticket recently. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket

38-year-old truck driver bought winning ticket at Jingle Pot Gas N Go

A Nanaimo man and his family are pretty much set after a big scratch ticket win.

Matt Deri, a 38-year-old truck driver, recently won $675,000 playing Set for Life. He said he would buy the odd Lotto Max ticket when the jackpot got especially high, but had also been buying scratch tickets for a few months, always buying the Set for Life ones.

“I liked the idea of set for life,” he said.

Deri bought the winning ticket at the Gas N Go on Jingle Pot Road while out doing errands.

He scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket with his phone while sitting in his vehicle, and heard the chime that signified his win. He scratched the rest of the ticket and discovered the magnitude of his win.

“It’s still processing. I thought it was fake of something. I just kind of sat in the car looking around expecting a camera crew to pop out saying, ‘you’ve been punked’ or something,” Deri said. “I called my wife and she didn’t believe me, so we switched to FaceTime on the phone and I showed her the ticket. She said, ‘why are you still at the store? Come home.’”

After doing some research, Deri opted for a lump-sum prize rather than the monthly Set for Life payouts. Deri said the family will go to Disneyland once it’s safe to do so; in the meantime, he bought his boys new Lego sets. The family is planning to buy a home.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman will buy ‘supersonic’ hair dryer after $500,000 lotto win

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court
Next story
VIDEO: Victoria mayor triumphs in lawn mower showdown

Just Posted

Washington wildfires likely cause for Greater Victoria’s smoke-filled skies

Region wakes up to strong smell of smoke, haze

Victoria police search for high-risk 74-year-old man

Albert Bedard last seen in Esquimalt on Monday morning

Esquimalt woman receives unsolicited seeds in the mail

Police warn not to plant or dispose of suspicious seeds

New specialized unit opens this fall at Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Hospitals Foundation hits fundraising milestone with COVID-19 campaign

Excess soil from McKenzie interchange repurposed into berm, walking path

Landscaping, trees to be added this fall, ministry says

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket

38-year-old truck driver bought winning ticket at Jingle Pot Gas N Go

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

B.C. planning up to 15 First Nations justice centres across the province

Such centres have already opened in Merritt, Prince George and Prince Rupert

Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

Schools step up ventilation, expand to outdoor spaces

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder in death of man after 911 call

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

Most Read