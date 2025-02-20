Fatal crash closes Nanaimo Parkway between Northfield-Cedar interchange

Two dead after crash in area of Third Street and Jingle Pot Road in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP at the scene of an accident at Third Street and Jingle Pot Road on Feb. 20. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP at the scene of an accident at Third Street and Jingle Pot Road on Feb. 20. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two people have died after a fatal collision on a Nanaimo highway this morning.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP said members were called to the intersection of Nanaimo Parkway and Jingle Pot Road at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

A vehicle was headed north on the highway, turned left on a red light and was struck by a semi trailer headed south, the press release stated. The driver and the passenger of the car died at the scene.

While the section of Nanaimo Parkway, between the Northfield Road intersection and the Cedar Road interchange, was closed off for hours after the incident to allow investigators to examine the scene, Drive B.C. reported the road was cleared at 2:43 p.m.

Traffic Advisory *** The Parkway is closed in both directions near Jinglepot. Please take alternate routes to avoid the area, if possible. — Nanaimo Fire Rescue (@NanaimoFire) February 20, 2025

Nanaimo RCMP General Investigative Unit will assist the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the B.C. Coroners Service in the investigation, the press release stated.

– files from Chris Bush, Nanaimo News Bulletin