Nanaimo poised to move ahead with banning the sale of invasive plants

City council expected to move ahead with bylaw as well as awareness campaign and update to invasive plant management strategy

Nanaimo has the capacity to ban the sale of local invasive plants, but development on the bylaw will take time and require regular updates as best practices and species lists evolve, according to city staff.

A report on the City of Nanaimo's options to ban invasive plants was presented at a governance and priorities committee meeting on Monday, June 23, after being requested by council this past winter.

According to the report, some Nanaimo garden centres are selling plants found on the Invasive Plant Council of B.C. list, which includes butterfly bush, summer lilac, foxglove and St. John's wort; however, staff noted that availability is limited.

Wildflower mixes have also been found to be an issue, with the seeds often suited for other eco-zones, and can include species "of local concern." Staff noted that new invasive plant species are present in many wildflower mixes present in the park system.

Staff gave two different options for the committee to recommend to council, at its discretion. The first is through legal action, a phased process to draft a bylaw that prohibits the sale and distribution of specific species on the Invasive Plant Council of B.C. lists within city limits. The second is an awareness campaign and update to the city's invasive plant management strategy. This would include partnering with local garden retailers and community organizations to promote awareness about native and non-invasive alternatives and the proper disposal of plant waste, as well as funding community and staff participation in the long-term reduction of invasive plants.

Both options were recommended by the committee for council's consideration through a unanimous vote.

"Recognizing a bylaw is important, but in conjunction with a public awareness campaign and an update with the invasive plant management strategy and resource materials," said Coun. Hilary Eastmure, who moved the recommendation. "I think that would be most effective in addressing the root of the problem and also informing people how to be part of the solution."

Coun. Paul Manly said he would like one of the next steps to be pressing the provincial government for a provincewide ban on the sale of invasive plants, pointing to the prolific nature of English ivy.

"The report is interesting to me, I didn't realize foxglove is invasive. I can see some out in my garden right now and the hummingbirds love it, but I also see how easily it spreads," Manly said.

Some species of issue found in wildflower mixes, as noted in the report, include wild chervil, currently impacting Loudon Park and walkways; common burdock, impacting pastures and farms; blueweed, noted to be toxic to cattle and found in pastures and farmland; babies breath on grazing lands and farm pastures; bur parsley, a weed in wildflower fields and meadows; Bachelor's buttons/cornflower, another weed in meadows and fields; diffuse knapweed; mountain bluet; spotted knapweed; foxglove; orange hawkweed; oxeye daisy; and common comfrey.

Other species of concern in Nanaimo include Japanese knotweed, giant hogweed, Himalayan blackberry, English ivy, daphne and Scotch broom.