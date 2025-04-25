 Skip to content
Nanaimo RCMP investigating shooting in city park

One man hospitalized while police find firearms at encampment in Bowen Park
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
Nanaimo RCMP are looking to talk with anyone who has information after a man suffered a gun shot injury Bowen Park Friday, April 25. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police in Nanaimo searched an encampment at Bowen Park where they found several firearms after a man arrived at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with an apparent gun shot wound.

The shooting incident, a Nanaimo RCMP press release noted, reportedly occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, April 25, at the park, near the intersection of Bowen Road and Wakesiah Avenue.

Officers responded to Bowen Park and located the encampment, where a search of a tent and surrounding area yielded several firearms, property that is believed to be stolen, and several prohibited items. 

One person was taken into custody, but has since been released with no charges pending.

“While it is early in the investigation, it appears the injury may have been self-inflicted,” reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said in the release. “Police were unable to find any other victims and no suspects have been identified.”  

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 2025-12204.

