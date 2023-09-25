Nanaimo RCMP looking for pickup that didn’t stop after serious motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist allegedly forced off road to avoid pickup making lane change

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses and any dashcam video related to a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Sept. 14 on the Nanaimo Parkway, just north of the intersection with Cedar Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Investigators spoke with two witnesses to the crash, both of whom said the vehicles involved – a white pickup truck and a red motorcycle – were proceeding northbound along the parkway when the driver of the pickup initiated a lane change. The motorcyclist veered to the left to avoid a collision, but in doing so, lost control of his motorcycle and ended up coming to a rest in the nearby ditch. Neither witness was able to provide a licence plate number, make or model for the pickup truck, which continued going northbound.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded. The victim was treated at the scene, then transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment where he currently remains.

“It is possible that the driver of the pickup did not see the motorcycle that was travelling beside them. Having said that, we need to speak with the driver and obtain their version of events,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Police are also asking for any motorists who were driving in the area between 12:45 and 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 14 to check their dashcam video. Anyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken with police is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

