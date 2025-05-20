Nanaimo RCMP officer faces breach of trust charge

Charge sworn against constable on May 20 in provincial court in Nanaimo

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is facing a criminal charge, the crown announced this week.

The B.C. Prosecution Service issued a press release Tuesday, May 20, advising that Nanaimo RCMP Const. Mark Hilland is facing a charge of breach of trust in relation to incidents that happened in Nanaimo on July 2-3, 2024.

Sec. 122 of the Criminal Code, breach of trust by a public officer, applies to officials who commit fraud or breach of trust in connection with the duties of their office.

The charge was sworn in Nanaimo provincial court Tuesday, May 20, and the accused's first court appearance will be June 17 in Nanaimo.

"The charges were approved by an experienced crown counsel who has no connection with the accused," the release noted.