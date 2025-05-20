 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Nanaimo RCMP officer faces breach of trust charge

Charge sworn against constable on May 20 in provincial court in Nanaimo
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
patch-img44-aa1
(Black Press Media file photo)

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is facing a criminal charge, the crown announced this week.

The B.C. Prosecution Service issued a press release Tuesday, May 20, advising that Nanaimo RCMP Const. Mark Hilland is facing a charge of breach of trust in relation to incidents that happened in Nanaimo on July 2-3, 2024.

Sec. 122 of the Criminal Code, breach of trust by a public officer, applies to officials who commit fraud or breach of trust in connection with the duties of their office.

The charge was sworn in Nanaimo provincial court Tuesday, May 20, and the accused's first court appearance will be June 17 in Nanaimo.

"The charges were approved by an experienced crown counsel who has no connection with the accused," the release noted.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

Red Deer RCMP investigate release of suspect carried out with fraudulent documents
Red Deer RCMP investigate release of suspect carried out with fraudulent documents
B.C.'s first fossil fuel-free, zero-carbon hospital set to open in 2027
B.C.'s first fossil fuel-free, zero-carbon hospital set to open in 2027
Gabriola wants ferry advisory boards back after BC Ferries dumps them for website
Gabriola wants ferry advisory boards back after BC Ferries dumps them for website