Nanaimo RCMP officers bear-sprayed by man who threw axe at pickup truck

Officers fight through effects of bear-spray to bring repeat offender into custody
Chris Bush
Two Nanaimo RCMP members were bear-sprayed while attempting to arrest a violent offender on the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Nanaimo Mounties managed to get their man, in spite of being bear-sprayed by a suspect who threw an axe at a passing pickup truck. 

Police were called to Aulds Road and Metral Drive in north Nanaimo at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, after a driver reported a man had thrown an axe into the back of his pickup truck. 

“Our members responded, they identified who the individual was and he was known to them,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. 

When the officers tried to arrest the suspect he fled, but during the chase he paused to pull a can of bear spray out of his backpack and discharged it at the two officers, police allege.

“Although their vision was obscured, they continued with the arrest and fought with the individual and took him into custody,” O’Brien said. 

Kym Arkell, 40, of Nanaimo, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of breach of probation. 

O’Brien said the accused “is expected to remain in custody for some time.”

“We can’t say enough about the tenacity displayed by the officers who fought through a situation that is extremely dangerous,” O’Brien said. “Their vision was obscured, they continued and they effectively took an individual into custody and got him off the streets.”

About the Author: Chris Bush

As a photographer/reporter with the Nanaimo News Bulletin since 1998.
