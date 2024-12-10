Nanaimo RCMP officers make friends with Taylor Swift fans at road check

Police claim friendship bracelets and 99 per cent compliance after night of impaired driving enforcement

RCMP are singing the praises of the drivers – including those returning from a Taylor Swift concert – who travelled responsibly on Nanaimo's roads and highways this past weekend.

Nanaimo RCMP were out conducting road checks, watching for impaired drivers Saturday, Dec. 7, but had little in the way of paperwork to fill out related to enforcement efforts and instead handed out ICBC-sponsored coffee coupons to sober drivers. According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers involved with National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day efforts found 99 per cent of drivers were in compliance. Road checks popped up all over the city from 7:30 p.m.to 2:30 a.m., but by the end of the night, RCMP had issued only one 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and one 24-hour prohibition.

The release noted that officers remarked that they were surprised by the number of Swifties they encountered who were returning from that night's Taylor Swift concert in Vancouver.

"As a token of their appreciation for the job the officers were doing, friendship bracelets were offered and graciously accepted by the officers," the release noted.