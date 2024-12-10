 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Nanaimo RCMP officers make friends with Taylor Swift fans at road check

Police claim friendship bracelets and 99 per cent compliance after night of impaired driving enforcement 
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
road-check-1
Police in Nanaimo found a high percentage of sober drivers as well as some friendship bracelets at road checks for impaired driving this past weekend. (Photo submitted)

RCMP are singing the praises of the drivers – including those returning from a Taylor Swift concert – who travelled responsibly on Nanaimo's roads and highways this past weekend.

Nanaimo RCMP were out conducting road checks, watching for impaired drivers Saturday, Dec. 7, but had little in the way of paperwork to fill out related to enforcement efforts and instead handed out ICBC-sponsored coffee coupons to sober drivers. According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers involved with National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day efforts found 99 per cent of drivers were in compliance. Road checks popped up all over the city from 7:30 p.m.to 2:30 a.m., but by the end of the night, RCMP had issued only one 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and one 24-hour prohibition.

The release noted that officers remarked that they were surprised by the number of Swifties they encountered who were returning from that night's Taylor Swift concert in Vancouver.

"As a token of their appreciation for the job the officers were doing, friendship bracelets were offered and graciously accepted by the officers," the release noted.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

'I knew I was caught from the start,' accused Surrey murderer told police
'I knew I was caught from the start,' accused Surrey murderer told police
Parole denied for man guilty of 1994 murder of Surrey teen
Parole denied for man guilty of 1994 murder of Surrey teen
155 British Columbians died from toxic drugs in October 2024
155 British Columbians died from toxic drugs in October 2024