 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Nanaimo RCMP search for suspect after targeted shooting

Police ask for dashcam footage or information
Tyler Hay
rcmp-nanaimo-rcmp-police-car-door-img_0181
Nanaimo RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)News Bulletin file photo

Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a suspect after what they say was a targeted shooting last night near Long Lake.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Corunna Avenue at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, according to reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

"We found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was treated, he was taken to the hospital. His situation is deemed stable at this point," he said.

The suspect was not found and O'Brien said police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

"Based on everything we know, we don't deem there is any further risk to the public and it was a targeted shooting."

He added if anyone has information that could help the investigation, including dashcam video from between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., they can call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

More News

No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers’ union
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers’ union
Heavy snow expected for Coquihalla, OK Connector, Hwy 3
Heavy snow expected for Coquihalla, OK Connector, Hwy 3
Massachusetts firefighters continue to battle stubborn brush fires across state
Massachusetts firefighters continue to battle stubborn brush fires across state