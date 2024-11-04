Nanaimo RCMP search for suspect after targeted shooting

Police ask for dashcam footage or information

Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a suspect after what they say was a targeted shooting last night near Long Lake.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Corunna Avenue at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, according to reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

"We found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was treated, he was taken to the hospital. His situation is deemed stable at this point," he said.

The suspect was not found and O'Brien said police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

"Based on everything we know, we don't deem there is any further risk to the public and it was a targeted shooting."

He added if anyone has information that could help the investigation, including dashcam video from between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., they can call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.