Nanaimo RCMP seek man who reportedly threatened homeowner with firearm

Police searching for suspect following incident in Nanaimo's Westwood Lake neighbourhood

Nanaimo RCMP are continuing their search for a suspect who allegedly pointed a firearm at a homeowner.

According to Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, in the 2000 block of Twiggly Wiggly Road, in Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake area.

“The homeowner told police that the male was looking for a former resident, became increasingly agitated during the interaction, and was told to leave,” Wade said in an e-mail. “The male then pulled a weapon, resembling a handgun out of his sweater, pointed it at a resident of the home, and walked away.”

Police, including a police dog services team, rushed to the area and were on the scene within minutes, but were unable to locate the male.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian, male, who at the time was wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and a light grey or beige hoodie.

Police are asking residents in the area to review their property security camera and dash cam video footage between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. for a man matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone who sees the suspect on video or knows the suspect’s identity and whereabouts, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2025-16924.

