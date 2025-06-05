 Skip to content
Nanaimo RCMP seek man who reportedly threatened homeowner with firearm

Police searching for suspect following incident in Nanaimo's Westwood Lake neighbourhood
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
Nanaimo RCMP are asking for information after an incident in the Westwood Lake area on June 4. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are continuing their search for a suspect who allegedly pointed a firearm at a homeowner.

According to Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, in the 2000 block of Twiggly Wiggly Road, in Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake area.

“The homeowner told police that the male was looking for a former resident, became increasingly agitated during the interaction, and was told to leave,” Wade said in an e-mail. “The male then pulled a weapon, resembling a handgun out of his sweater, pointed it at a resident of the home, and walked away.”

Police, including a police dog services team, rushed to the area and were on the scene within minutes, but were unable to locate the male.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian, male, who at the time was wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and a light grey or beige hoodie.

Police are asking residents in the area to review their property security camera and dash cam video footage between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. for a man matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone who sees the suspect on video or knows the suspect’s identity and whereabouts, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2025-16924. 
 

