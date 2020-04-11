After a report of a stolen truck at 12:57 a.m. the morning of April 11, Nanaimo RCMP say they recovered the vehicle and made arrests four minutes later. (Black Press file)

Nanaimo RCMP take less than five minutes to arrest alleged truck thieves

Dodge pickup reported stolen 12:57 a.m., Nanaimo RCMP take suspects into custody 1:01 a.m.

Police on central Vancouver Island made quick work of a pair of alleged car thieves early Saturday morning, making an arrest less than five minutes after report of a stolen vehicle.

According to an RCMP press release, owners of a Dodge pickup truck, who live on Norasea Road in Nanaimo B.C., called 911 at 12:57 a.m. April 11 after observing the vehicle starting up and driving off. Subsequently, RCMP saw a truck matching the description speeding south along Terminal Avenue.

“At 1:01 a.m., just four minutes after the theft, the truck was located and stopped by officers on Townsite Road,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “Two males, ages 24 and 25 years old, were arrested without incident and taken into police custody. The owners of truck were contacted by officers and needless to say, they were ecstatic to hear that their vehicle had been recovered and without any damage to it.”

The two men were released later Saturday morning and face charges of theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

They are set to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on July 14.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Mounties recognized for valour and merit

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Full ferries’ only half-full, BC Ferries clarifies
Next story
COVID-19: Greater Victoria home sales drop after pandemic declared

Just Posted

Mental Health: ‘Choke it down’ mentality now in the past for first responders

Emergency crews implementing programs focusing on self-care

COVID-19: Greater Victoria home sales drop after pandemic declared

March home sales down 5% from 2019

Opera from a social distance: Taking it to the web

Pacific Opera Victoria launches two weekly podcasts to educate and stay in touch with listeners

COVID-19: Speed limits in playground zones are in effect

Saanich police not currently enforcing school zone speed limits

No one injured in Friday night fire at Brentwood Bay bar

Blaze causes minimal damage to Brewskys Taphouse storage area

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

COVID-19: Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Nanaimo RCMP take less than five minutes to arrest alleged truck thieves

Dodge pickup reported stolen 12:57 a.m., Nanaimo RCMP take suspects into custody 1:01 a.m.

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Most Read