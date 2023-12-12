Nanaimo RCMP under investigation after man collapses inside jail cell

IIO B.C. announces it is investigating circumstances of man’s serious injury Dec. 10

Nanaimo RCMP are being investigated after a man in custody collapsed while in a jail cell at the detachment building.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., in a press release Tuesday, Dec. 12, advised that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the “serious harm” of a man who was in police custody in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP told the IIO that the man “collapsed unexpectedly” inside a cell on Sunday, Dec. 10, at about 11:45 a.m. B.C. Emergency Health Services was called out and transported the individual to the hospital with a serious injury.

“The IIO was notified the same day and is looking into the sequence of events leading up to the time the affected person suffered the injury,” the release noted. “Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the extent of the man’s injury and what if any role police may have played during the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIO by calling 1-855-446-8477 or using the contact form at http://iiobc.ca.

