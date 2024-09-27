Nanaimo RCMP under investigation after woman injured while being moved to jail cell

Incident occurred at the Prideaux Street detachment on Sept. 26

B.C.'s police watchdog has initiated an investigation after a woman was injured while in the custody of Nanaimo RCMP earlier this week.

In a press release, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. stated that the incident involved the arrest of a person by RCMP on Thursday, Sept. 26. According to information from police, a well-being check was initiated at 9 p.m. for a woman on the suspicion she could be harming herself. The woman was also believed to be violating a release order, the release noted.

The woman was subsequently arrested and taken to the detachment building where "there was an interaction as police attempted to move her into a cell," stated the press release. The woman suffered an injury as a result, B.C. Emergency Health Services was notified and she was taken to hospital.

The IIO was notified shortly afterward and an investigation has begun.

If anyone has any video footage or relevant information, the IIO is asking they contact its toll-free witness line at 1-855-446-8477. People can also use an online form at http://iiobc.ca/contact-us.



