Nanaimo road blocked off as individual in crisis may have access to gun

Negotiator en route to Cranberry Road, says Nanaimo RCMP

A daycare centre in Chase River is in lockdown as a man in a nearby residence has locked himself in and may have firearms.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said a person is having a mental health crisis in the Cranberry Road area and there is a risk to himself and potentially the public. The man is known to police, leading to concern that there may be firearms in the residence.

“We have that home secured,” O’Brien told the News Bulletin. “We are fully aware [BGC Central Vancouver Island] is directly across the street from the home. We have that in a lockdown capacity, as well as the Cranberry firehall, which is directly beside the residence also.”

He said the emergency response team is on scene and no traffic is being allowed “in and around” the area. An RCMP helicopter is also there. A negotiator in en route, police said. The man is believed to be the lone person in the residence.

“There’s no understanding on my part that there’s anybody else in the house besides that adult man,” O’Brien said.

As the situation is emerging, he asks people avoid the area.

“No lookie-loos please,” said O’Brien. “This is not the time, and when it’s resolved we’ll let [people] know.”

Cranberry Road is closed at the intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway and highway traffic is moving slowly.

