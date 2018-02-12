Nanaimo snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

52-year-old Nanaimo man’s death not considered suspicious

A 52-year-old Nanaimo man has died after a cornice collapsed beneath his snowmobile in Whistler.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said that Whistler Search and Rescue were sent to Mt. Callaghan shortly after 3:15 p.m. Saturday following reports of a snowmobiler who had fallen in the area.

Search crews found that the man had stopped his snowmobile on a snow cornice that had subsequently collapsed.

He was found partially buried 250 feet below. Although other snowmobilers in the area dug him out and began CPR, the man was declared dead at the scene.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death, which does not appear to be suspicious.

