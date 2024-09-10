Nanaimo-Vancouver fast ferry workers join union

Next steps for Hullo ferry workers include hammering out collective bargaining agreement

Workers of the Hullo foot passenger ferry servicing Nanaimo and Vancouver have officially formed a union.

Eric McNeely, B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers' Union president, told the News Bulletin workers first approached the union and discussions began in April. Based on voting which concluded Sept. 6, an 82-per cent majority voted in favour. As the B.C. Labour Relations Board held the vote, certification is complete, McNeely said.

"What will happen next, effectively, is that the members from Hullo ferries will find some spokespeople, and then we will get a group together and we will look at their bargaining priorities," he said. "Then we'll start engaging with their management team and looking to sign a first collective agreement."

A major aspect of a collective bargaining agreement for the 80 Hullo workers will be job security, McNeely said. How long it takes varies on company.

"For example, with B.C. Ferries, it can take weeks or months, so I would suspect Hullo, with it being a first one, it'll take a little bit more than a couple days, but it's a small organization, and the management team there knows everyone by name. I think when you have that personal touch, you understand the impacts of decisions, and likely that'll make it easier to come to to an agreement," he said.

In a statement, Hullo executives said they are willing to work with the union.

"We believe the people who work at Hullo are some of the best in the region and so we look forward to working collaboratively with the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers' Union to create a workplace that fosters collaboration, innovation and service," said Alastair Caddick, Hullo chief executive officer, in an e-mail.

McNeely said he and Caddick are both at the Canadian Ferry Association conference in Halifax and have had initial discussions.

"I think we can find a way to make the service work, both for the employees and the travelling public and working with their management team to continue to be successful," said the union president.

In addition to Hullo employees, the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers' Union also represents workers from B.C. Ferries and Rupert Cleaners and Laundry in Prince Rupert.