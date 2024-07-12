Nanaimo-West Van ferry's mechanical problems cause cancellations

BC Ferries announces four sailings cancelled on Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route

UPDATE: B.C. Ferries reported that it has resolved the mechanical issues on one of its vessels and has reinstated two previously cancelled sailings. The 11:25 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay and the 1:40 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay will now go ahead as scheduled.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: The weekend is starting with one of BC Ferries' vessels out of commission.

According to a service notice from the ferry corporation, four Queen of Oak Bay sailings have been cancelled on Friday, July 12, including the 9:05 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay and the 6:30 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. sailings from Horseshoe Bay.

The service notice stated that the cancellations are "due to a mechanical difficulty with the vessel’s backup power supply." Other sailings on the route are expected to proceed as scheduled.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," noted BC Ferries.

