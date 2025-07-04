Nanaimo's all-Filipino basketball league tips off with 10 teams

Games take place at Oliver Woods Community Centre and Wellington Secondary

Filipino players are hooping it up again this summer in their own basketball league in Nanaimo.

Tipoff for week 1 of the Nanaimo Mitsubishi Filipino Basketball League's second season was Sunday, June 29, featuring 10 teams with 120 players of Philippine descent hailing from Victoria to Courtenay.

Dexter Bagot, league organizer, said he used to play in Victoria, where there's also a huge Filipino league.

"I've been playing for 11 seasons, and I'm tired of driving there … and since the Filipino community in Nanaimo is getting bigger and bigger, I decided to have a league…" he said. "Basketball is our No. 1 sport actually and everywhere you go in the Philippines, there are hoops. We're very passionate about the game."

All team rosters are full, he said, and the public is encouraged to come to Oliver Woods Community Centre and watch the games. The regular season goes until Aug. 31, with the top eight teams earning playoff berths. Playoffs begin Sept. 7 at the Wellington Secondary School gym and third-place and championship games go Sept. 21.

The games are competitive, said the organizer.

"Everyone is playing like it's the finals, but at the end of the day, it's all sportsmanship," said Bagot. "Everyone has fun, during halftime, we have fun games, and prizes too, because we have many sponsors from our Filipino friends that have a business, so they gave us gift cards, cash, clothes, appliances, even Nanaimo Mitsubishi is sponsor this year, so it's getting bigger and bigger."

Bagot said he is having trouble finding playing space, as the league are not the only one seeking gym time at the community centre. He is inviting city officials to come watch some hoops and assist in helping find a permanent playing site.

For more information about the league, search for Nanaimo Mitsubishi Filipino Basketball League on Facebook.