Nanaimo's Anderson set to be B.C.'s first Black MLA in decades

Youthful NDP member of legislative assembly says he'll also provide diversity through his age

Nanaimo-Lantzville's next MLA says he will try to be a voice for British Columbians who may feel they're not reflected in government.

George Anderson was elected as the first MLA of the new riding last month with a strong margin of victory, taking 52 per cent of the vote. It had been more than 30 years since a black MLA was last elected in B.C.

"It's quite shocking to think that it has been that long since we've had a Black individual in the legislature and I know that there are many qualified individuals who could have done it, but for some reason, there are barriers that have made it difficult to ensure that there is diversity within the legislature," Anderson said.

He said it's humbling to "walk in the footsteps" of Emery Barnes and Rosemary Brown, who were elected to B.C.'s legislature in 1972. Anderson, who is a lawyer, recalled the first time he walked into a courtroom and saw a black judge, and said it opened up possibilities in his mind that he could be a lawyer or a judge one day.

"It's very important that people see themselves within our government and our institutions," he said.

Asked about past racist comments from B.C. Conservative Party candidates, Anderson criticized Conservative leader John Rustad for declining to remove candidates or condemn strongly enough their past comments.

"It's disheartening that there are members of their caucus who hold those type of beliefs … People elected [those] individuals within their communities and I will work with those individuals to make sure that the priorities for Nanaimo-Lantzville are achieved," Anderson said. "But that being said, I will make sure to stand up for people who have been marginalized. I've been one of those individuals in my own life."

Anderson, who is in his mid-thirties, pointed out that he also brings diversity to the legislature as a younger-than-average MLA. He said he's excited to try to get more young people engaged in the political process, to try to make it more accessible to them, and to advocate for them on issues they face such as affordability.

None of the newly elected MLAs have been sworn in yet, but Anderson has already participated in his first NDP caucus meeting and last week he met with Premier David Eby to discuss his potential role in government. Anderson said he'll willingly work on whatever priorities the premier assigns him, but suggested that as a commercial lawyer he's got expertise in justice, finance and business, as a volunteer he's shown interest in community advocacy, and as a past city councillor he's had experience working on files such as transportation planning.

Anderson said he's looking forward to getting to work, and thinks the NDP, even with just a slim majority, can make government work for British Columbians.

"There are a number of people who voted for other parties, but they did still give the NDP a majority government and I think the message was heard that things do need to be done a little differently and we're going to make sure that we fight for the priorities of British Columbians," he said.