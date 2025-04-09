 Skip to content
Nanaimo's Woodgrove Centre shopping mall listed for sale

Vancouver Island's largest mall has been owned by Central Walk since 2020
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
11-woodgr-image1
Woodgrove Centre is listed as the largest shopping centre on Vancouver Island. (News Bulletin file photo)

Woodgrove Centre, the largest shopping centre on Vancouver Island, has been listed for sale.

The land spans 27 hectares, with the mall itself home to retailers including anchor tenants Walmart, Save-On-Foods, Avalon Cinema, Toys R Us, Sport Chek, Winners and Chapters.

"With a 96.23 per centre occupancy rate and 153 tenants, Woodgrove is a well-established asset with a regional attraction outperforming its local competition, capturing 67 per cent of the retail foot traffic in January 2025 alone," noted Colliers Canada in a brochure for potential buyers. "Woodgrove Centre presents a substantial investment opportunity in a growing market."

The brochure points to the city's plans to make the area a northern mobility hub, where major transportation networks connect. It also states that the mall had 5.97 million visitors in 2024.

Built in 1981, the centre was most recently purchased in 2020 by Weihong Liu of Central Walk, who also owns Tsawwassen Mills in Vancouver and Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria.

Earlier this month Liu made posts on the social media site RedNote expressing a desire to purchase multiple Hudson's Bay locations, saying "Make the Bay great again."

"All people have a responsibility to come together to revive the retail industry, to revive Canada," she said in a short video posted in Mandarin. "Get through this difficult time in order to solve the employment problem."

